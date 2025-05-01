Supertall Trump Tower will boast world's highest outdoor pool

President Trump's latest big move in the Middle East doesn't involve proposing a peace treaty, nor a trade deal, but instead a high-rise. The Trump Organization and developer DarGlobal have revealed plans for a supertall skyscraper in Dubai that the firms say will boast the world's highest outdoor swimming pool.

The Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai will rise to a height of 350 m (1,148 ft), making it a considerable skyscraper and around the fifteenth-tallest in Dubai. It will feature a simple and slender overall form, enlivened by an uppermost section that has a void, like the Shanghai World Financial Center, and looks a bit like a big handle.

Its interior will host 80 floors of residential and hotel space, and promises lavish suites inspired by the Trump Tower Penthouse on New York's 5th Avenue – though presumably with a more muted color palette. They will boast floor-to-ceiling windows that capture sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, with a particular focus on the Burj Khalifa. There will also be lots of amenities, including the swimming pool and some sort of private club.

The Trump International Hotel & Tower is expected to be completed in 2031 DarGlobal

"Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization (which the US President maintains ownership of). "We are honored to partner once again with DarGlobal on this landmark development, bringing unparalleled quality and world-class amenities to Dubai's luxury market. Dubai is a global destination that shares our vision for iconic development, and we're proud to expand the Trump brand in one of the most dynamic cities on earth."

We've no word yet on when construction will begin, nor the architect responsible for the design, but the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is expected to be completed in December 2031.

The Trump Organization isn't stopping at Dubai, however, and has also just inked a deal with DarGlobal to develop the Trump International Golf Club, Doha in neighboring Qatar. There are no images of this available yet but the collaboration will deliver an 18-hole golf course bearing the US president's name alongside high-end branded villas, and will be located south of the country's capital.

Source: DarGlobal