UN Studio plans greenery-filled island resort

UN Studio has been commissioned to design a new tourist destination in South Korea that stretches over a small island. The project's overall design is inspired by the traditional Korean garden and it will incorporate significant greenery, including green roofs on several buildings.

Gyeongdo Island is located in the southern part of the Korean peninsula, near the city of Yeosu. Assuming it goes ahead, UN Studio's masterplan will measure a considerable 470,000 sq m (roughly 5 million sq ft) and be spread over three neighborhoods, each of which will have distinctive landscaping.

Several of Gyeongdo Island's buildings will be part-buried into the ground and will incorporate significant greenery

The first neighborhood is considered the main entrance to the island and will host a port, cable car station, marina, and a bridge, in addition to entertainment and retail centers and a waterfront boardwalk. Nearby will be another neighborhood that serves as a leisure area. This will include an artificial pool and beach, a hotel, vacation apartments, private villas, a waterpark, and condos.

Farther away from the heart of the island, a more isolated area is envisioned as a plush neighborhood and will be home to a luxury hotel and cliffside villas.

Many of the buildings will be part-buried into the ground and will incorporate greenery, including green roofs. Though UN Studio plans for the project to have some sustainable design, a representative told us that it's too soon to go into much detail. What we do know is that the project's layout has been designed to minimize solar heat gain and to promote passive cooling, as well as to frame the views of the extensive landscaping.

Gyeongdo Island's more isolated area is envisioned as a plush neighborhood with a luxury hotel and cliffside villas

"The Korean garden - an important element of Korean culture - acts as the main inspiration for the design of the master plan for Gyeongdo Island" explains UN Studio. "Traditionally, the Korean garden offers a place for human activities within a seamlessly linked natural and man-made environment. While each development on the island is characterized by a distinct garden concept, the buildings respond to their natural settings by way of their design and sustainable performance. The trees, flowers and vegetation are also distinct to each neighborhood and function as unique characteristics and natural wayfinding tools."

The Gyeongdo Island project is currently awaiting planning permission.