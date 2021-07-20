UNStudio aims to make Chungnam Art Museum a Zero Net Energy building

UNStudio has unveiled its vision for a new museum in South Korea that, assuming all goes to plan, will combine its exhibits and artworks with ambitious energy efficient design. The firm aims for it to achieve Zero Net Energy (or Net Zero) performance by including multiple solar panel arrays, and putting a focus on natural lighting and cooling.

The Chungnam Art Museum is being designed in collaboration with DA Group and also involves Squint/Opera, Loos van Vliet and UNSense. It will measure 13,797 sq m (148,509 sq ft) and will be clad in a distinctive white double-skin facade.

The Chungnam Art Museum's interior layout will be centered around a large lobby that offers easy access to the museum's various exhibition areas Bloomimages

Its interior will be centered around a large lobby area that's naturally lit with a skylight and will be finished in curving timber. The space will offer access to exhibition areas, retail areas, lecture rooms, and bathrooms. The building will be topped by a rooftop terrace that includes a bar, library, and bathrooms. A series of pathways will provide connection through the extensive landscaping outside too.

"The design for this smart art museum looks at new ways in which we can experience and share stories about art and design – both physically and digitally, and the architecture has to support this experience," explains UNStudio. "For this reason we have incorporated two big, defining details into the design: a plateaued central courtyard and the Cultural Boulevard. These two 'big details' are crucial for creating communication spaces, as well as to the wayfinding, as they enable people to be guided on a continuous experience of space and art from multiple routes and angles. UNStudio and DA Group’s design for the Chungnam Art Museum goes far beyond a traditional art museum. It is a fully immersive cultural and social experience for the whole community; a living, breathing space that will grow and change over time. The museum is designed as a place of inspiration, participation and contribution – to both art and the community. It also aims to become one of the first Zero-Energy museums in Korea."

The Chungnam Art Museum will measure 13,797 sq m (148,509 sq ft) and will be surrounded by extensive glazing Bloomimages

To help the building achieve Zero Net Energy performance (that is, the total energy it uses annually will be less than it produces), parking and seating areas will be shaded by solar panel canopies and there will also be south-facing solar panels on the building's roof. Rainwater will be collected and used for evaporative cooling near the entrance and to feed a chiller for efficient cooling inside. Daylight-controlled LED lighting will ensure that the lights are only on when required, and vents will automatically open at the top of the building to cool the interior naturally. We've no word yet on any sustainable building materials that may be used.

This design for the Chungnam Art Museum was chosen following an international architecture competition including some major names like BIG, Snøhetta, and Grafton Architects. There's no information yet on an expected completion date at this early stage.

Source: UNStudio