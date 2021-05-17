UNStudio adds drama to conference center with cantilevered auditorium

UNStudio has revealed plans for an energy efficient extension to an existing conference center in the Netherlands. Named the Elysion Congress Centre, the ambitious redesign will add solar power, greenery, and additional floorspace, and will be defined by an eye-catching auditorium that cantilevers dramatically over the building.

The Elysion Congress Centre is an extension of the existing Van der Valk Congress and Event building in Eindhoven's tech hub BrainPort. The design was chosen following an architecture competition and UNStudio is handling the project as part of a consortium with Diepenhorst de Vos and Partners, Van der Valk, Quant Architecture, and Huybregts Relou.

The project is slated to receive BREEAM Outstanding (a green building standard) for its energy efficient design. As well as the use of greenery, plus timber being used as a construction material, it will feature an unspecified number of solar panels that will enable it to produce more energy than it requires (the surplus will be stored in batteries for use in peak times).

Additionally, according to UNStudio, its exterior will incorporate "new nano-technology" consisting of nitrogen dioxide-absorbing surfaces that can capture pollutants from its surroundings, though we've no more information on this aspect at this early stage. It will also boast the largest charging station for electric cars in the region.

A new tower with vertical gardens and greenery covered roofs will be added, plus a new building extension nearby that's partially topped by a green roof. A wood and steel auditorium will cantilever over and will offer a flexible interior layout and a 1,500 seat capacity. Its novel design will allow the hotel and conference center to remain open during construction.

"The challenge for the city to create a landmark building, alongside the challenge for Van der Valk to maintain operations during the construction process, resulted in a unique design solution in which the extension of the congress center is placed next to the existing building, while the auditorium is placed on top of the conference center building," explains the firm. "This large cantilevered auditorium structure makes it possible to keep the existing hotel and conference center fully operational during construction, while creating a clearly identifiable building with access to green parkland, excellent connections and space for logistics."

The Elysion Congress Centre project is currently underway and slated to be completed in 2025.

Source: UNStudio