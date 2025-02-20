Curved wall transforms home into a climate-conscious sanctuary

Located in the town of Thandarai, India, Vaazh House (designed by Vy Architecture Studio) merges cultural heritage with contemporary design to create a space that is both functional and deeply connected to its surroundings. The 1,500-square-foot (139-sq-m) residence incorporates a perforated curved wall that acts as a dynamic climatic buffer. Positioned to protect the house from the western sun, this wall allows for a playful interaction with light, while protecting the interior of the home from the intense heat.

The dwelling was built using natural materials like compressed earth blocks, mud, and river rocks to reduce its carbon footprint. These materials also enhance the thermal mass of the house, allowing it to stay cool during the hot days and warm on cooler nights.

The home further incorporates sustainable design strategies such as rainwater harvesting and the inclusion of solar panels. Its courtyard serves as a natural collection area for rainwater, with the curved, perforated wall directing monsoon rains into a captivating flow. Solar panels are installed to provide the house with a natural energy source, minimizing its dependence on an external electricity supply.

The design of the home divides the floorplan into three distinct zones. The communal spaces – including the thinnai (a traditional covered veranda for socializing), living room, and courtyard – flow into one another, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. The more private areas, such as the kitchen and bedrooms, are arranged linearly, ensuring privacy without losing the home's overall sense of openness and connection.

The central courtyard acts as the home’s heart, and is a sanctuary for the residents Syam Sreesylam for Vy Architecture

The interior design is an extension of the natural red landscape, boasting the exposed mud-brick walls and flooring throughout the home. Furthermore, floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite the lush landscaped outdoors inside, without compromising on privacy.

At the center of the dwelling lies the courtyard, the heart of the home’s design. The perforated curved wall surrounds the courtyard, sheltering it from the intense afternoon heat. The wall is not just an architectural element; it is a space that invites the elements in, with the sun and air flow filtering through the perforations. The curve becomes more than just a sculptural feature, with residents being able to climb the wall for access to the roof.

Openings in the wall allow breezes to cool the home Syam Sreesylam for Vy Architecture

More than just a home, Vaazh House embraces the local climate through its architecture. The perforated wall, open roof, and natural elements within the house create a sensory experience that allows the residents to feel connected to the earth, the rain, and the skies above.

Source: Vy Architecture via Archdaily