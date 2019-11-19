© 2019 New Atlas
WAF drawing prize celebrates the art of architecture

By Adam Williams
November 19, 2019
Anton Markus Pasing has won the 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize for his drawing titled City in a box: paradox memories
Anna Heringer won the Hand-drawn category for Masterplan Rudrapur, Bangladesh
Jerome Xin Hao Ng won the Hybrid category with Metabolist of a Dementia Nation
Daniela Yaneva - Fireplace, Down House 2099 is a commendation in the Digital category
Jessica D'Toste - Museum of Oblivion Memory I Section is a commendation in the Digital category
Yat Chi Tse - Perspective of various designs for Hong Kong Palace Museum as if they were models in a site office is a commendation in the Digital category
Ben Johnson - Scrovegni Chapel - Worksheet is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Danni Tian - Descriptive Synthesis; Spatial Fluidity is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Denis Andernach - Stelzenhaus III  (stilt-house)
Denis Andernach - Stelzenhaus III (stilt-house) is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Louis Sullivan - Ark City, viewed from flood level, passing through London is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Man Yan Lam - Disappearing Hong Kong cis a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Michael Lewis - Drawing Architecture is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Sarah Delanchy - Odlums quarter, masterplan for a museum and art hub at Dublin port is a commendation in the Hand-drawn category
Felix Cheong - The Sea Vault is a commendation in the Hybrid category
Laurie Chetwood - The Phoenix Towers is a commendation in the Hybrid category
Whether a computer-created render or hand-drawn sketch, drawings play a crucial role in the development of the buildings that surround us. With this in mind, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) aims to celebrate the art and skill of architectural drawing with the Architecture Drawing Prize.

Now in its third year, the 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize is curated by the WAF, Sir John Soane's Museum and Make Architects, and involved a total of 126 entries spread across three categories: Hand-Drawn, Hybrid, and Digital.

German architect Anton Markus Pasing won both the Digital category and the overall Architecture Drawing Prize with his work City in a box: paradox memories, which is an abstract work best described in his own words.

"City in a box: paradox memories represents an unknown city full of stories, closed in a large box," explains Pasing. "Until the box is opened, the city is in an 'intermediate state,' it is both real and non-existent at the same time. I prefer the digital method for creating my work, because it allows me to achieve complex representations as well as being able to illustrate narrative aspects more clearly. I don't aim to generate answers with my images, but to use them to ask questions or tell simple stories."

Jerome Xin Hao Ng won the Hybrid category with Metabolist of a Dementia Nation
Jerome Xin Hao Ng, a student at The Bartlett School of Architecture in London, won the Hybrid category with his vibrant alternative vision of Singapore’s Golden Mile Complex named Metabolist of a Dementia Nation. In real life, the Golden Mile Complex is facing potential demolition.

Anna Heringer won the Hand-drawn category for Masterplan Rudrapur, Bangladesh
Anna Heringer, of German architecture firm Studio Anna Heringer won the Hand-Drawn category for Masterplan Rudrapur, Bangladesh. Drawn on an upcycled sari blanket, it shows the masterplan of Rudrapur, a village in northern Bangladesh.

The three winners will be exhibited on December 5 during this year's World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam. Additionally, the winners and commendations will be displayed at an exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London between January 15 - February 16, 2020.

Head to gallery to see the three winners of the 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize, as well as the 12 commendations.

Source: WAF

Adam Williams
