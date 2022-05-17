© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Miami's first supertall skyscraper stacks up superb views of Biscayne Bay

By Adam Williams
May 17, 2022
Miami's first supertall skyscr...
Waldorf Astoria Miami is due to begin construction in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026
Waldorf Astoria Miami is due to begin construction in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026
View 5 Images
The Waldorf Astoria Miami will be located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard and will overlook the city's famous Biscayne Bay
1/5
The Waldorf Astoria Miami will be located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard and will overlook the city's famous Biscayne Bay
The Waldorf Astoria Miami will reach a maximum height of 1,049 ft (319 m) and take the form of nine stacked glass cubes
2/5
The Waldorf Astoria Miami will reach a maximum height of 1,049 ft (319 m) and take the form of nine stacked glass cubes
Waldorf Astoria Miami is due to begin construction in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026
3/5
Waldorf Astoria Miami is due to begin construction in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026
Waldorf Astoria Miami's apartments start at US$1 million
4/5
Waldorf Astoria Miami's apartments start at US$1 million
Waldorf Astoria Miami's interior design is being handled by Bamo and looks very plush, with high-end materials and large, open layouts
5/5
Waldorf Astoria Miami's interior design is being handled by Bamo and looks very plush, with high-end materials and large, open layouts
View gallery - 5 images

Miami is slated to gain its new tallest skyscraper, the upcoming Waldorf Astoria Miami. Taking the form of nine stacked glass blocks and reaching an impressive height of 1,049 ft (319 m), the eye-catching building will consist of a hotel and plush residences, offering luxury amenities and choice views of the Biscayne Bay.

In addition to becoming Miami's tallest tower, Waldorf Astoria Miami will also be the city's first supertall skyscraper – that is, a tower measuring between 300 to 600 m (984 to 1,968 ft) in height.

Its offset glass cube-like exterior brings to mind BIG's now-abandoned design for the Two World Trade Center and will consist of 100 floors. Inside, the lower cubes will host the entrance lobby and a Waldorf Astoria hotel, while the upper floors will contain 360 residences, which start at US$1 million and are sure to rise in cost considerably, depending on the placement and size of the apartment. The uppermost cube will be given over exclusively to penthouse suites, while amenities will be generous throughout the building.

Waldorf Astoria Miami's apartments start at US$1 million
Waldorf Astoria Miami's apartments start at US$1 million

"Signature spaces will include Peacock Alley; a specialty restaurant; indoor/outdoor pre-function and function spaces; meetings and boardrooms; a resort-style pool deck with private cabanas; and a spa and fitness center," explained Waldorf Astoria Miami's development team. "Residential amenities will include owners-only lobby and lounge; hospitality suite for chef's tastings and private soirees; billiard room; kid's club; and private pool deck. The residences will offer the latest smart-home technology with custom mobile app access to concierge service. The app will feature a full menu of available offerings, including dining reservations, 24/7 room service, spa and fitness treatments, house car reservations, access to valet service, package delivery service and dog walking services."

Waldorf Astoria Miami will be located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard and is designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, in collaboration with Carlos Ott, with Bamo on interior design duties. It's being developed by PMG, along with Greybrook Realty Partners, Mohari Hospitality, S2 Development and hotelier Hilton. It's due to begin construction in mid-2022 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Sources: Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersMiamiLuxuryHotel
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!