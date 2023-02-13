Impressive vaulted home nestles sensitively into forest landscape

Situated on a forested plot in rural southwest India, the Wendy House showcases a sensitive approach to its forested location and is largely built from recycled and sustainable materials, and arranged so as to not disturb any of the trees on site. The remarkable residence promotes indoor/outdoor living and takes the form of two brickwork vaults placed either side of a central courtyard area.

The Wendy House, by Earthscape Studio, features a similar overall design to the Dune House and Edgeland Residence. Its two complex vault structures each consist of three layers of bricks. Recycled tiles were then added as a fourth layer to ensure waterproofing and a poured earth wall made up of mud encloses both house and courtyard.

"We wanted no steel or concrete structure and we do not want to disturb the existing natural environment so we proposed a timbrel vault structure," explained Earthscape Studio. "The vault form has been formed based on the position of the trees and natural surrounding which camouflages with the site. A beautiful courtyard with a small water body has been formed in between the twin vault where the spaces are transparent and open to the courtyard. This courtyard creates natural lighting inside the spaces. Different levels have been created in the building in accordance with the site contour."

The Wendy House's furniture is made up of exposed concrete, which is softened by some wood and detailing Syam Sreesylam

The interior proper measures 1,100 sq ft (roughly 100 sq m), which is divided between the two areas. The interior decor will appeal to fans of exposed concrete but might be a little too austere for some, with its concrete furniture broken up by some wooden chairs and detailing, while the generous glazing ensures daylight permeates within.

One side of the home hosts the main living room, plus a kitchenette and dining area, while the opposite side contains a separate bedroom and bathroom. Judging from the photos at least, the bathroom is totally on view to anyone else in the home due to the expansive use of glass. Presumably it wouldn't be difficult to add privacy with some blinds if the owner desired, however.

The Wendy House was constructed over eight months, during which time the Earthscape Studio remained on site. We've no word on its budget.

Source: Earthscape Studio