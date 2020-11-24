© 2020 New Atlas
Tree-hugging luxury hideaway overlooks breathtaking Norwegian fjord

By Adam Williams
November 24, 2020
Helen & Hard has designed a particularly nice example of a treehouse in rural Norway. Named Woodnest, the forest dwelling is supported by a living pine tree that runs through its center, and it offers a well-stocked interior that sleeps up to four people.

The Woodnest shown is one of a pair of identical treehouses situated in a forest near the Hardangerfjord in Odda, Norway. It consists of a glulam (glued-laminated timber) frame that's fastened to the trunk of a pine tree with a steel collar. The tree runs through the center of the interior, rather like Ethan Schlussler's amazing treehouse, and exits through the ceiling. The firm told us that there's a little extra space for the tree to expand in width as it continues to grow in height. The exterior is finished in timber shingles.

"The steep forested hillsides around the Hardangerfjord above Odda, is the location of two Woodnest treehouses," says Helen & Hard. "The architecture is a specific response to the topography and conditions of the site itself. Inextricably crafted from nature, each treehouse is suspended 5 - 6 m [16 - 19.6 ft] above the forest floor and fastened with a steel collar to the individual trunk of a living pine tree.

"Stemming from the client’s wish to create a unique spatial experience that connects to both the ordinary and extraordinary sensation of climbing and exploring trees, our aim was to create a space that truly embodies what it means to dwell in nature."

The treehouse is accessed by a small timber bridge and has a total floorspace of just 15 sq m (161 sq ft). It contains a bathroom with shower, sink and flushing toilet, a kitchenette, and a living room with views of the fjord below and mountains beyond. Additionally there is sleeping space for up to four people.

Despite its rural setting – it's reached by walking for around 20 minutes from the nearest town – both the Woodnest and its identical counterpart do boast some modern home comforts. These include a standard mains electricity hookup, Wi-Fi, underfloor heating, hot water, and a fridge. They're also available for bookings and if you'd like to stay in one it'll set you back from NOK 2800 (roughly US$310) per night, based on two people.

Source: Helen & Hard

