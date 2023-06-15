Stacked skyscraper echoes traditional Ecuadorian architecture

Uribe Schwarzkopf has been on a superb run lately and following the completion of several of its extraordinary skyscrapers in Ecuador, including notable projects by MVRDV and BIG, the developer has commissioned yet another for the South American country. Named Yoo Guayaquil, it will feature an eye-catching overall form and will reach a height of 176 m (577 ft).

Yoo Guayaquil (aka Yoo Gye) has been designed by renowned French industrial designer Philippe Starck under the Yoo Inspired by Starck label. Despite the renders depicting the building in a bucolic rural spot, it will actually be in the bustling port city of Guayaquil. It will also be among the tallest buildings in Ecuador, well surpassing the current tallest, but apparently coming behind MAD's Qondesa, which the same developer says will be the country's tallest, despite not revealing its planned height.

The skyscraper's overall design will take the form of a series of offset volumes stacked on top of each other and tapering as it rises. This will be enlivened by terraces planted with native greenery, plus arches that recall local traditional architecture styles.

"Yoo Gye's exterior facade takes inspiration from local architecture and nature," explained Starck's press release. "Rounded arches are used throughout the design, a common motif found in the area which originates from styles imported from Italy and Spain at the end of the 19th century and the turn of the 20th. In the traditional architecture of Guayaquil arches were used as an aesthetic and practical solution for the facade, allowing the incorporation of windows and shutters to facilitate ventilation. Yoo Gye's arches serve a functional purpose as well as framing the landscapes and creating a seamless connection to the surroundings."

Yoo Guayaquil's amenities will include outdoor terrace areas, a gym, and a swimming pool. The skyscraper will also be planted with lots of native greenery Yoo Inspired by Starck

The skyscraper will consist of 46 floors, most of which will be given over to residential space, with a total of 633 apartments split into studios, suites and both two- and three-bedroom residences. Their interior design will feature a modern aesthetic, with high-end materials like marble and oak. There will also be amenities for residents including a gym, rooftop terrace, outdoor dining areas, a games room, bowling, and swimming pool, plus commercial space on the lower floors.

While it's certainly no sustainable powerhouse, Yoo Guayaquil will feature a modest degree of energy efficient design. Low-flow taps, showers and toilets will reduce water by an estimated 25% in comparison with a standard building of its size, while energy efficient heat pumps will provide hot water. Sensors will be used to ensure lights are only illuminated when actually required and recycled and recyclable materials will be used in construction.

Yoo Guayaquil is currently under construction and is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.

Sources: Philippe Starck, Uribe Schwarzkopf