Stunning skyscraper curves so it won't leave neighbors in the shade

MAD Architects' upcoming skyscraper features the sort of radical design we've come to expect from the firm, as it will curve dramatically as it rises. This is more than just a stylistic choice, says MAD, and is meant to ensure that the structure won't block neighboring buildings' natural light and views.

Qondesa will be MAD's first South American project to date. It will be located in Quito, Ecuador, which is currently undergoing significant development, including high-profile towers like BIG's Iqon and Carlos Zapata Studio's Unique. All three projects are developed by Uribe Schwarzkopf.

We've no word yet on exactly how tall Qondesa will be, but MAD says it will be the tallest skyscraper in the city, so will definitely surpass Iqon, which is currently the city's tallest at a height of 130 m (425 ft). The skyscraper's stone-colored facade is a nod to Quito's Old Town, where many historic buildings are finished in locally sourced volcanic stone. The facade is also meant to bring to mind vines weaving around the building to taper at its top.

Judging from the renders at least, the building's curving form looks like it'll still block some light, but it's certainly an improvement over a standard rectangular skyscraper. It will also feature planters installed on the balconies, and a rooftop garden.

Qondesa's curving form is designed to not block daylight and views from nearby buildings Mir

"Growing from the earth to the sky, Qondesa's exterior facade emulates twisting vines weaving around the building to taper at its top, and sprout greenery which form planters throughout the building's balconies," explained MAD. "In addition, the exterior shape of Qondesa is designed so as not to block natural light and views from the surrounding buildings.

"The building is a green design composed of intimately scaled urban apartments, and conveniently connected to Quito's main destinations via the neighboring Iñaquito Metro station to offer an ideal residential destination for Quito's city dwellers. It is additionally located across from La Carolina Park, a 67-hectare [167-acre] active green space in the heart of the city that connects all residential, business and leisure elements together. With multiple amenities and communal areas, Qondesa promotes a new possibility for a vertical community where residents play a fundamental role in animating the building."

We've no word yet on when Qondesa is expected to be completed.

Source: MAD