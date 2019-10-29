© 2019 New Atlas
Zaha Hadid Architects chosen to co-design new Sydney airport

By Adam Williams
October 29, 2019
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is due to open in 2026
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is due to open in 2026
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will include rainwater recycling and a focus on natural ventilation
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will include rainwater recycling and a focus on natural ventilation
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will initially host approximately 10 million passengers per year
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will initially host approximately 10 million passengers per year
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is due to open in 2026
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is due to open in 2026
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will feature a focus on natural light inside
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will feature a focus on natural light inside
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will eventually host up to 82 million passengers per year
The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will eventually host up to 82 million passengers per year
The overall design of the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is inspired by classic Australian architecture, as well as the beauty of the local landscape
The overall design of the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is inspired by classic Australian architecture, as well as the beauty of the local landscape
The design for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport was chosen following an architecture competition
The design for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport was chosen following an architecture competition

UK-based Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and Australian firm Cox Architecture have been chosen to design a new airport in Sydney, Australia. As was the case with ZHA's recently-completed Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, the project will feature a degree of sustainable design.

The Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is named after a pioneering Australian pilot and will be located in the burgeoning Parkland City region. The overall design of the airport is inspired by iconic Australian architecture, as well as the natural beauty of the area, and it will have significant landscaping throughout.

"When passengers arrive, they’ll be greeted by a combination of landscaped gardens within a grand public plaza that will offer a great choice of retail, dining and entertainment, says Western Sydney Airport Chief Executive Officer Graham Millet. "When passengers enter the terminal they will be immersed in a uniquely Western Sydney International experience with soaring timber ceilings and stunning vertical gardens designed to provide an inviting and relaxing start to their journey. The layout of the terminal will come together with technology and outstanding customer service to give passengers a reliable, fun and stress-free airport experience.”

The design for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport was chosen following an architecture competition
The design for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport was chosen following an architecture competition

The project will focus on energy-efficiency. Natural daylight will be maximized inside, as will natural ventilation. Additionally, the building will feature rainwater recycling systems.

The airport will be constructed in four phases, with the initial phase expected to be completed in 2026 and host up to 10 million passengers per year. Eventually, once all four phases are complete, up to 82 million passengers are expected to use the airport yearly.

Sources: ZHA, Western Sydney Airport

