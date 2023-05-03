© 2023 New Atlas
Ambitious ZHA-designed project to connect three skyscrapers in China

By Adam Williams
May 03, 2023
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2025
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre will be located in the city's burgeoning Hankou Riverside Business District
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre will be located in the city's burgeoning Hankou Riverside Business District
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre will feature lush a garden courtyard
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre will feature lush a garden courtyard
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre's three skyscrapers will be connected at multiple points by skybridges
The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre's three skyscrapers will be connected at multiple points by skybridges
Many of Zaha Hadid Architects' (ZHA) most ambitious projects have been located in China lately, including the Infinitus Plaza and Beijing Daxing International Airport. This trend continues with an upcoming development that will take the form of three eye-catching new skyscrapers linked at multiple points by skybridges.

The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre will be part of Wuhan's burgeoning Hankou Riverside Business District. As illustrated more clearly in the render below, the three towers will be placed very close to each other and joined at multiple points, allowing occupants to move easily between them without needing to descend to the ground.

We've no word on their exact heights yet, but all three will be substantial buildings. Tower One will consist of 52 floors and face the city, while Tower Two will reach 47 floors and face a nearby river. Finally, Tower Three will host 50 floors and offer views of a large nearby park.

Between them, the towers' interiors will host office space, a hotel, retail space and restaurants. The ground level will include a lush central garden courtyard and further amenities will be situated on the skybridges, with higher floors hosting rooftop garden terraces boasting choice views over the cityscape.

The project is slated to receive the LEED Gold green building standard, and its overall form is designed to ensure natural light permeates throughout each floor. It will feature energy-efficient heating and cooling, and rainwater collection systems. Smart monitoring and control systems will keep track of energy usage, and the development's landscaping will be integrated into Wuhan's larger Sponge City Program for managing stormwater.

The Wuhan Taikang Financial Centre is now under construction and the foundations and below-ground works are already in place. It's expected to be completed in 2025.

Source: ZHA

