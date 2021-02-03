ZHA's avian-inspired arts center takes flight in China

Construction work is underway on a striking new arts center by influential British firm Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA). Named the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre, the project is defined by a huge eye-catching angular roof canopy that's inspired by the flight patterns of migratory birds.

The Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre is located in a burgeoning area of development in Guangdong, China, near a railway offering connections to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Once completed, it will contain a 1,200 seat theater, a 500 seat multifunctional hall, a science center, and an art museum. These will all be housed under the eye-catching shading roof canopy, which will 170 m (557 ft) from east to west and 270 m (885 ft) from north to south. The building's interior will be arranged around a spacious plaza that serves as a shared foyer and allows visitors to see inside each area thanks to glazed walls. Elsewhere there's an amphitheater and a rooftop terrace accessed by ramps.

"Echoing the chevron patterns of migratory birds flying in formation over southern China, the latticed steel canopies over each venue are configured through repetition, symmetry and scale variation; resulting in a composition of related elements that respond to the different functional requirements of each building," says Zaha Hadid Architects. "Every building-module of the roof is self-supporting and self-stabilizing. The repetition of the modules optimizes pre-fabrication, pre-assembly and the use of modular construction."

Zaha Hadid Architects

A lake surrounding the center will be used to store rainwater for irrigation, with humidity and soil moisture sensors installed in the nearby soil to minimize water use. There's also a focus on maximizing natural light inside and monitoring systems will automatically adjust the heat and light to ensure comfort while reducing energy use. Additionally, waste heat recovery will be used to meet hot water demand, greywater will be recycled, and the use of recycled materials is being prioritized in the build.

We've no word yet on when the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre is due to be completed, though judging by the construction photos provided, work is already progressing. Much of Zaha Hadid Architects' most notable projects have been in China lately, including the Leeza Soho, Beijing Daxing International Airport, and a recently unveiled soccer stadium.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects