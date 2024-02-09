© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Extraordinary 1-km-long art museum rises out of a lake in China

By Adam Williams
February 09, 2024
Extraordinary 1-km-long art museum rises out of a lake in China
The Zaishui Art Museum is situated in an artificial lake
The Zaishui Art Museum is situated in an artificial lake
View 13 Images
The Zaishui Art Museum is situated in an artificial lake
1/13
The Zaishui Art Museum is situated in an artificial lake
The Zaishui Art Museum primarily consists of steel reinforced concrete and glazing
2/13
The Zaishui Art Museum primarily consists of steel reinforced concrete and glazing
The Zaishui Art Museum's curving form is described as "gently gigantic" by designer Junya.ishigami+associates
3/13
The Zaishui Art Museum's curving form is described as "gently gigantic" by designer Junya.ishigami+associates
The Zaishui Art Museum was commissioned for an ongoing development in the area
4/13
The Zaishui Art Museum was commissioned for an ongoing development in the area
The Zaishui Art Museum is located in Rizhao, Shandong Province
5/13
The Zaishui Art Museum is located in Rizhao, Shandong Province
The Zaishui Art Museum also serves as an exhibition space and shopping center
6/13
The Zaishui Art Museum also serves as an exhibition space and shopping center
The Zaishui Art Museum has a length of 1 km
7/13
The Zaishui Art Museum has a length of 1 km
The Zaishui Art Museum's glazing can be opened at points to let in the breeze
8/13
The Zaishui Art Museum's glazing can be opened at points to let in the breeze
The Zaishui Art Museum's interior is designed to be flexible and allow an easy change of exhibits
9/13
The Zaishui Art Museum's interior is designed to be flexible and allow an easy change of exhibits
The artificial lake surrounding the Zaishui Art Museum freezes over in winter
10/13
The artificial lake surrounding the Zaishui Art Museum freezes over in winter
The Zaishui Art Museum lets the lake water inside in multiple areas
11/13
The Zaishui Art Museum lets the lake water inside in multiple areas
The Zaishui Art Museum's water enters through openings in the glazing below the water line
12/13
The Zaishui Art Museum's water enters through openings in the glazing below the water line
The Zaishui Art Museum features an adjacent visitor center that's topped by a green roof
13/13
The Zaishui Art Museum features an adjacent visitor center that's topped by a green roof
View gallery - 13 images

Japan's Junya.ishigami+associates recently completed an extraordinary 1-km (0.62-mile)-long project in China. Named the Zaishui Art Museum, the building is situated in an artificial lake and even lets the water inside at several points.

The Zaishui Art Museum was commissioned for a burgeoning development in Rizhao, Shandong Province, and takes up most of the length of the artificial lake, near the entrance of the development.

The gently curving building is primarily composed of steel reinforced concrete and glazing. In some areas, this glass can be opened up when the weather is suitable, letting in the breeze, while in other areas the lower sections of the glass panels, under the waterline, have gaps to allow the water to flow indoors.

The interior of the art museum also serves as an exhibition space and shopping center. It's currently hosting a chocolate display and some related artworks, but has been designed so that its content can be easily changed in the future. There's also a visitor center nearby that's topped by a green roof, and as well as multiple pathways offering access to the surrounding landscape.

The Zaishui Art Museum lets the lake water inside in multiple areas
The Zaishui Art Museum lets the lake water inside in multiple areas

"In this new natural environment created inside a piece of architecture, one senses a landscape in which the scene inside segues into that outside," explained Junya.ishigami+associates in a press release that was translated by Pamela Miki Associates. "Stroll at leisure inside, and one finds some places with exhibits on large areas of ground, and in others, the ground narrowing, surrounded by a large expanse of water.

"In some places the ceiling is high, allowing in plentiful light and the surrounding scenery; some places are low, ceiling is reflecting on the water, low light slipping, almost crawling across the water's surface, reflecting on the ceiling. From the apertures opened up when the weather is mild, ripples from the lake outside are relayed into the building as rhythmically quivering water's surface. In winter the lake outside freezes over. The liquid beneath the ice flows inside through the gaps at the bottom of the glass, pooling there in anticipation of spring."

The Zaishui Art Museum is located in Rizhao, Shandong Province
The Zaishui Art Museum is located in Rizhao, Shandong Province

China boasts many amazing museums and the Zaishui Art Museum joins notable examples like the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum and the Hainan Science and Technology Museum.

Source: Junya.ishigami+associates

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionMuseumChina
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!