Constraint often proves fertile ground for inspiration and this indeed proved the case for Arkitektværelset AS. The Norwegian firm overcame a remote location and tricky terrain, as well as strict planning regulations while designing the unusually angular Hooded Cabin.
The Hooded Cabin is located atop a mountain in the Imingfjell area of Norway. Its roof is finished in ore-pine, which is the stuff used to create those Scandinavian Stave Churches so should certainly stand the test of time even in that windswept area. The biggest challenge wasn't the conditions though, but planning regulations, which ended up greatly impacting the cabin's overall design.
"Cabins are to have sectioned windows, standing wood paneling, 22-27 degrees gabled roofs and triple bargeboards," explains head architect Grethe Løland of Arkitektværelset AS. "The plot for the cabin is situated at an altitude of 1,125 m (3,690 ft), within an area exposed to avalanche danger. A more detailed analysis, however, showed that it was securely outside the danger zone. We kept the original idea of a protecting hood from the initial project sketches.
"The ore pine roof protects the 'eyes' of the cabin in the front, and prevents rain to dribble down the main entrance in the cabin's 'neck.' The hoodie thus has obvious practical functions, but at the same time, the contrast between the angled pine paneling and the black painted cabin body, creates a strong geometric form."
The cabin's 73 sq m (785 sq ft) interior is arranged around an open area with a living room, kitchen, and dining area, with a glazed front framing excellent views of the Norwegian landscape, including a lake below.
Toward the rear of the cabin lies the main bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that doubles as a guest room. Stairs in the living area lead up to an attic space that sleeps up to eight people.
Source: Arkitektværelset AS
