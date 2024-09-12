$599 robot mower handles tough terrain with RTK and cruise control

It's a competitive field when it comes to robot mowers, but this one may be a cut above most, with a pleasing price point, supreme weather detection, lawn mapping and a host of other features that mean you won't have to keep watch over it as it goes about its work.

From a company that's been working on mastering the auto-mower since 2016, the Anthbot Genie promises to be easy to set up, and with four cameras and RTK – real-time kinematic positioning, or high-precision satellite positioning – it identifies and veers around obstacles such as animals and furniture in real time.

ANTHBOT Genie: Plug and Play

If GPS positioning is weak in the yard, the Genie will use the backup VSLAM (visual simultaneous localization and mapping) system, which is handy if it needs to venture out of sight, such as under trees or eaves.

Perhaps one of its best features is its adaptive cruise control mapping, which stores the coordinates of an area to be mowed and identifies the boundaries, so you won't have to babysit it while it goes about its work.

Your hedgehogs will be safe when the Genie is at work Anthbot/Kickstarter

The brushless motor powers blades that spin at 3,000 RPM, and will adjust in height to cut the top third off grass, even on uneven lawns, and those blades will lift up when it encounters anything it shouldn't be trying to mow through, such as small branches or rocks. It can also mow up slopes of up to 45 degrees.

The Genie can also be remotely controlled by an app, which is also used to schedule mowing times and can be adapted to your home's lawn size, seasons, weather conditions and time of day. If it starts to rain, it'll simply sense this and head back to its docking station.

The mower is also 4G-enabled, so you can monitor its location in real time and, if it happens to be taken from your yard, you can track its location in real time with the built-in GPS system. You can also set a PIN code to ensure no-one else can operate the Genie.

It's creators say it's passed 2,400 safety tests to date, and comes with a two-year warranty.

There are several models of the Genie, starting with the 1000 model, which comes with a three-blade disc and has a maximum mowing range of 0.25 acres (1,012 sq m) and a capacity for two hours of work. The top-end 5000 model boasts a five-blade disc and can cover 1.25 acres (5,059 sq m) and will keep powering on for four hours.

There are some other added extras, like night vision lighting and ride-on edges so it can straddle paths and grass to mow right to the lawn's edges.

As part of its Kickstarter campaign, which has already reached nearly 7,000% of its starting pledge, the Genie 1000 is available for US$599, 45% off its MSRP of $1,099. The Genie 3000 comes in at $699 (46% off MSRP) and the 5000 model is $799 (47% off MSRP). There are also a bunch of different add-ons, like extra cutting blades, wall-mounting kits and extended battery warranties.

You can check out one of its other safety features – its emergency stopping capabilities – in this video below.

ANTHBOT Genie: Collision Emergency Stop Test

Source: Kickstarter

