Alexa now knows how to respond to Spanish, French and Hindi

After flagging the feature earlier in the year, Amazon has now introduced multi-lingual functionality for its Alexa voice assistant. This enables users in different locations around the world to interact with the Alexa in different languages, including Spanish-speaking folks in the US.

Amazon started allowing developers to begin working on Spanish-speaking functionality through its Alexa Skills Kit back in April, and then touched on the forthcoming feature again at last month’s product event, where it launched its first pair of smart glasses.

Now live, users in the US can engage the feature by switching their language preference in the Alexa app to Spanish only. This will obviously be useful for Spanish-speaking families, but could also be a fun way to get some regular practice in for those learning the language.

Alternatively, multi-lingual mode allows users to switch between languages on the go, meaning speaking to Alexa in English will draw an English response and speaking in Spanish will see it respond in Spanish. This could be a particularly handy feature for multi-lingual households.

This same multilingual mode is now available for Indian English and Hindi in India, and in English and French in Canada.

Source: Amazon