Capacitor-packin' BCool digital thermometer has no need for a battery

By Ben Coxworth
January 04, 2022
The BCool is capable of reading body temperatures ranging from 35 to 43.2 ºC (95 to 109.8 ºF), plus or minus 0.2 ºC or 0.4 ºF
The BCool is capable of reading body temperatures ranging from 35 to 43.2 ºC (95 to 109.8 ºF), plus or minus 0.2 ºC or 0.4 ºF

Although digital body-temperature thermometers may be easier to read than their analog counterparts, there's always the chance that their battery will go flat between uses. That's where the BCool thermometer comes in, as you just give it a few shakes to power it up.

Manufactured by Baracoda Daily Healthtech, the BCool features an integrated supercapacitor instead of a battery.

Shaking it back and forth a few times is reportedly sufficient to generate enough of an electrical charge to obtain one temperature reading. That reading is taken non-invasively, by pressing a button on the BCool, then passing its infrared sensor slowly across the forehead – it does not have to actually touch the skin.

The person's present body temperature is instantly displayed on the device, plus the data is wirelessly transmitted via Bluetooth to a dedicated iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone or tablet. That app can be utilized to track and record the temperatures of multiple family members over time, along with notes on things like their physical symptoms and medications being taken. Users can send that information to their doctor, if necessary.

The BCool device itself is waterproof, contains no mercury (which is toxic), and its body is made of recycled plastic. It's been named as an Innovation Awards Honoree at CES 2022, and should be available in the fourth quarter of this year priced at no more than US$79.

Source: Baracoda

Around The HomeTemperatureDiagnostic devicesInfraredFamily healthces-2022Supercapacitor
