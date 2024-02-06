© 2024 New Atlas
Compressor-free BLSTRsander is a sandblaster for everyday use

By Ben Coxworth
February 06, 2024
The BLSTRsander is presently on Kickstarter
The BLSTRsander can be used at almost any angle
The BLSTRsander can be used at almost any angle

Sandblasters are great for removing paint and rust from surfaces but they're generally not considered home-use tools, since they must be used with an air compressor. The BLSTRsander is different, however, in that it's self-contained and compressor-free.

Invented by Belgian entrepreneur Koen Meukens, the BLSTRsander is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. The device accepts grit of any size or hardness, as long as the individual grains are between 0.2 and 0.5 mm in width.

That grit goes in a refillable container on top of the tool. As the grit flows from that container down into the main device, it gets flung out of a slot in the front by a very rapidly spinning ceramic disc. Meukens and his team did experiment with steel discs, but determined that ceramics would get less worn out by the grit.

The BLSTRsander can be used at almost any angle

Utilizing physical controls on the BLSTRsander, users can adjust both the amount of grit that flows into the device and the speed at which that grit is ejected. After all, the settings utilized to remove paint from metal would likely damage softer materials such as wood.

Other features include a hand guard that protects users against injuries, and an integrated laser pointer that helps them aim the grit-flow.

It should be noted that the BLSTRsander is powered solely via a cord that must be plugged into an electrical outlet. Meukens didn't go the battery-power route in order to keep the price down, optimize performance, and simplify shipping.

Assuming the BLSTRsander reaches production, a pledge of US$279 will get you one – the planned retail price is $400. You can see the device in use, in the video below.

