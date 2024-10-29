Love coffee? Now you can look at it all day in this literal coffee table book

More than 30 years since Cosmo Kramer spruiked his coffee table book of coffee tables on an episode of Seinfeld, a new companion tome has surfaced, and it's become quite a hit. It's a coffee table book about coffee. (Sadly, however, it doesn't also turn into a coffee table.)

The Coffee Table Art Book (CTAB) is a "celebration of coffee culture via art," and once again proof that there really is a market for anything if you brainstorm for long enough.

In it, 65 artists from around the globe have contributed work that pays homage to the beloved bean, with each piece creatively interpreting what the subject means to them. If that's not enough coffee to fill your living space, then you can also buy the prints in wall-hanging format. The prints, delivered by Christmas, come in three sizes – 16 x 16 inch (41 x 41 cm), 16 x 20-inch (41 x 51 cm) and 10 x 24 inch (25 x 51 cm) – depending on the shape of the art.

"Whether you’re a weekend café-goer, an artist inspired by daily rituals, or someone who values eco-friendly craftsmanship, CTAB is for you," said creator and, unsurprisingly, coffee enthusiast, Regan Caton. "It’s also the perfect gift for anyone who shares a passion for coffee and art, adding elegance and meaning to any space."

Caton, whose background is in collage art, got the idea for the book when she came across a painting called A Second Cup of Coffee. This set her on the path to finding more coffee-themed art, of which she gathered more than enough to fill this 150-page hardcover book, with the final selection curated by Lumane Luma of Luma Art Advisory.

Three "top" images will earn their creators a cash prize, while 60% of sales of prints will go back to the artists. And it's a varied bunch of art that ranges from collage to photography, despite the common theme – there's even Mona Lisa demurely nursing a delicate café cup. And it's all packaged up in a 10 x 10-inch Smyth-sewn stylish package (there's also an ebook for US$20, if you're more of a coffee-table Kindle kind of person).

The physical copy is available as part of a Kickstarter campaign now – which will go ahead as it has surpassed its fundraising target – for $49, which is 38% off retail price, or grab two for $75, or even four for $149. The prints are $50 each (15% off).

You can even have one of the book's artists, Rens Tuscon, create a one-of-a-kind print for $675 (as of time of publishing, there were still four available to purchase).

Shipping for the book is due to begin in January, while the prints will be sent out in time for the holidays.

