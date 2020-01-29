Dyson's $650 Lightcycle Morph lamp is built to last 60 years

Never one to approach the design of regular household items without plenty of pizzazz, Dyson has introduced a new lamp with the ability to assume a range of positions and give off different kinds of light. The Lightcycle Morph is capable of automatically adjusting its color temperature in response to the time of day, and is built to burn for 60 years with a price tag to match.

The newly launched Lightcycle Morph is based on the Dyson Lightcycle task light that the company introduced last year, carrying over the ability to mimic shifts in natural light by adjusting its color temperature and brightness. Based on the user's location, it does this via an algorithm and sets of warm and cool LEDs, which can be fashioned into different styles of lamp depending on what the owner has in mind.

Used as an Indirect light, the head can be swiveled so that the light bounces off walls or other surfaces to create soft background lighting, while use as a Task light faces the lamp downward for reading or studying and is designed to reduce eye strain. Feature light mode turns it upward again to illuminate a piece of art, while Ambient mode lights up the stem in a warm comforting glow with little blue light.

Another notable feature of the Lightcycle Morph is what Dyson calls Age Adjust. According to the company, a 65-year-old needs as much as four times the light of a 20-year-old, so it has designed its latest lamp to automatically grow brighter as its owner grows older.

Dyson

A range of preset modes for studying, relaxing and waking up can also be selected through the companion app, while slide touch controls allow for manual oversight of the dimming and color temperature. All up, owners can program and assign names for up to 20 different light settings from within the smartphone app.

The Lightcycle Morph is available in two variants, with the desktop version priced at US$650 and the floor version at $850. Both are available in silver, black and brass color schemes via Dyson's website.

Source: Dyson