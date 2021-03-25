© 2021 New Atlas
Laser-toting Dyson V15 vacuum collects and categorizes dust

By Nick Lavars
March 24, 2021
Dyson has wheeled out its latest and greatest cordless vacuum, and in addition to excellent suction power, it carries some typically forward-thinking bells and whistles. The Dyson V15 Detect is billed as the company's most powerful and intelligent yet, using a laser to light up dusty surfaces and a built-in sensor to tally up the particles it collects.

Where some vacuum cleaners feature LED headlights to help the user see which sections of floor are in need of attention, Dyson says its "laser detect technology " goes a little further than this to reveal smaller dust particles that are harder to spot.

This diode laser sits 7.3 mm (0.28 in) off the ground to be precise, and is angled at 1.5 degrees, to be even more precise. This, Dyson's engineers have determined, is the optimal position and orientation for the laser to light up fine dust particles that wouldn't otherwise be seen.

When it does suck up those particles, the Dyson V15 Detect uses a built-in acoustic piezo sensor to monitor the tiny vibrations they create as they enter the cleaner head, 15,000 times per second. These vibrations are converted into electrical signals and then tallied up and categorized by dust size and displayed on an LCD screen.

What's more, the Dyson V15 Detect then adjusts its suction levels depending on the amount of dust in its path. So, when a high concentration of dust is detected by the sensor, the vacuum will automatically shift to a high power mode, before returning to its typical suction levels when things are normal.

As you might expect, the latest vacuum tech from Dyson doesn't come cheaply. The V15 Detect is priced at US$700 and is available now.

Source: Dyson

