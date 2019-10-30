Ensven slides into the bed-rocking business

Babies certainly like being rocked to sleep, and really, so do adults – the problem is, adult-sized beds don't rock. The Ensven system is designed to remedy that situation, bringing movement to your boring old bed.

It was actually just earlier this month that we heard about another bed-rocking system, known as Adiva One. That setup replaces a bed's existing legs with four powered actuators, that gently lift alternating sides of the bed up and down.

Ensven is different, in that it slides the bed from side to side.

The bed's legs aren't replaced, but are instead each placed on a separate slider unit. In order to save electricity and reduce complexity, only two of those units – both on the same long side of the bed – are powered. These are the source of the actual movement, with the unpowered units simply allowing the rest of the bed to move along with them.

Each slider can reportedly support up to 450 lb (200 kg) Ensven

Users activate the system and set the duration/intensity of the rocking via a hard-wired control unit, or via voice commands – the duration can be set anywhere from one minute to 12 hours. Additionally, the voice system operates offline, independent of any smart home devices, so nothing is transmitted to the internet.

Noise-wise, when measured at a distance of 3 feet (1 meter), the setup is claimed to produce 25 decibels. According to the Ensven company, this sits somewhere "between a quiet room and library."

A representative tells us that the system will be the subject of a soon-to-launch crowdfunding campaign, which interested parties will be able to access via the "Source" link at the bottom of this page. The planned price is around US$300 to $400.

You can see the rocking motion for yourself, in the following video.

Ensven - Lateral Bed Rocker System

