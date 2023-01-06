High-tech motorized Ella could be the Tesla of strollers

Although pushing a baby in a stroller certainly is easier than carrying it, some effort still is required. The Ella stroller is designed to make things easier, with electric-assist motors, a Hands-Free mode, and various other "smart" features.

Currently the recipient of an Innovation Award at CES, Ella is manufactured by Canadian startup Glüxkind – the company takes its name from the German word Glückskind, meaning "lucky child."

So first of all, there are those motors. Powering the two rear wheels, they provide an electric boost when the parent is pushing the stroller uphill. They also offer a braking-assist function, keeping the stroller from careening downhill when descending slopes.

In fact, if the user has their hands full – such as if they wish to carry their infant for a while – the stroller can autonomously move along the sidewalk on its own, keeping pace with them. In this mode, it uses a suite of onboard 360-degree sensors to follow the sidewalk and avoid obstacles, while staying within arm's reach of the user by detecting the proximity of their smartphone.

An Ella prototype uses its motors for assistance while being pushed through soft grass Glüxkind

When the parent stops for a break, they can put Ella into Rock-My-Baby mode, wherein it in gently rolls forward and backward, essentially "rocking the cradle." The stroller also has a built-in white noise generator, to further lull infants to sleep.

Other features include a parking brake, a lower storage basket for things like groceries and diapers, a removable bassinet for babies, and a car-seat-compatible "Smart Seat" for toddlers. A retractable vented sunshade protects li'l occupants from the sun, with extendable netting adding protection from mosquitos.

Finally, an accompanying app makes it possible to check on the stroller's whereabouts within the city at all times.

Prospective buyers can reserve an Ella now, by placing a CAD$200 (about US$149) deposit via the Glüxkind website. Total purchase prices will start at US$3,800.

Some of the stroller's features are demonstrated in the video below.

GluxKind Intelligent Baby Stroller - Ella Demo III Outdoor

Source: Glüxkind

