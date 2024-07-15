© 2024 New Atlas
Around The Home

Automatic countertop beer-brewer serves 'em up ice cold

By Ben Coxworth
July 15, 2024
Automatic countertop beer-brewer serves 'em up ice cold
The iGulu S1 is presently on Kickstarter
The iGulu S1 is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
Kit contents and filtered water are added to the iGulu S1's tank
1/5
Kit contents and filtered water are added to the iGulu S1's tank
Once filled, the tank is lowered into the S1 machine
2/5
Once filled, the tank is lowered into the S1 machine
Users can monitor the brewing process and create their own recipes via the app
3/5
Users can monitor the brewing process and create their own recipes via the app
The iGulu S1 is presently on Kickstarter
4/5
The iGulu S1 is presently on Kickstarter
The S1 can make a number of different beers, with kits for other types reportedly on the way
5/5
The S1 can make a number of different beers, with kits for other types reportedly on the way
View gallery - 5 images

For most of us, the home-brewing of beer is something that we leave to other people, because it just looks too complicated. Seattle-based company iGulu is out to change that, with its iGulu S1 automated beer-brewing machine.

As is the case with other types of "Make it at home easily!"-type food and beverage gadgets, the S1 works with system-specific premixed ingredients kits. The base ingredients in all the kits are malt extract, hops extract, and yeast.

Users just empty the powdered contents into the S1's tank – along with 1 gallon (3.8 l) of filtered water – put the tank in the S1, then hold an RFID tag from the kit's packet up to a reader on the machine. That tag relays all the data the S1 needs to know regarding information such as fermentation pressure, temperature, and time.

A simple press of a button then initiates the brewing process. According to iGulu, it should take about one to two weeks for the beer to be ready, depending on factors such as beer type.

The S1 can make a number of different beers, with kits for other types reportedly on the way
The S1 can make a number of different beers, with kits for other types reportedly on the way

Once the gallon of beer is ready, it's chilled to the ideal serving temperature, which ranges from 37.4 ℉ to 53.6 ℉ (3 ºC to 12 ºC). The user then dispenses it into glasses (or optional reusable pressurized bottles) via an integrated air pump.

If the basic setup is being used, the beer ought to be consumed in a relatively short period of time, while it's still fresh. The use of an optional adapter and a third-party CO2 cylinder, however, allows the beer to stay fresh for up to 30 days.

Utilizing an iOS/Android app on a wirelessly connected smartphone, users can monitor the brewing process or even create their own recipes complete with manually programmed brewing parameters. They can also opt to brew up other fermented beverages such as mead, kombucha, cider, and white wine.

Users can monitor the brewing process and create their own recipes via the app
Users can monitor the brewing process and create their own recipes via the app

The S1's removable, washable fermentation tank is made of a BPA-free, impact-resistant polymer known as Tritan. As an added bonus, the machine will also accept 1-gallon tanks of third-party ready-to-drink beer, which it will simply chill and dispense.

Should you be interested, the iGulu S1 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$299 will get you one – the planned retail price is $549.

You can see the machine in use, in the video below.

iGulu S1: The Ultimate Beer Brewer For Everyone

Sources: Kickstarter, iGulu

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Around The HomeBeerKickstarterBrewing
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!