Ivry-B is claimed to be world's first round and transparent beehive

By Ben Coxworth
August 03, 2023
The Ivry-B (shown here with its wooden cover removed) is presently on Indiegogo
Reaping the rewards of the Ivry-B
Reaping the rewards of the Ivry-B
An integrated thermometer (LCD screen at bottom) allows users to monitor the internal temperature of the beehive
An integrated thermometer (LCD screen at bottom) allows users to monitor the internal temperature of the beehive
With its cover in place, the Ivry-B is weatherproof
With its cover in place, the Ivry-B is weatherproof
Entrances/exits (bottom) at either end of the Ivry-B allow air to flow through
Entrances/exits (bottom) at either end of the Ivry-B allow air to flow through
There are already ant farms that let people watch ants, and even a sealed termite colony for folks who prefer something a little different. Now there's the round, transparent Ivry-B beehive, that allows users to engage in some quality bee-watching.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Ivry-B was invented by Israeli brothers Eran and Yuval Ivry, both of whom are industrial designers and amateur beekeepers.

The setup consists of a horizontal cylindrical main hive made of clear polycarbonate, which is surrounded by an insulated laser-cut plywood shell. When users wish to simply watch the bees, they just remove the shell's top cover and have themselves a gander. When they want to harvest the honey, they also remove the top half of the polycarbonate hive and pull out the wax honeycombs.

An integrated thermometer (LCD screen at bottom) allows users to monitor the internal temperature of the beehive
That said, there is less disruptive way of getting the honey. If an optional Upper Drawer is used in place of the existing top half of the hive, the bees can build their honeycombs in it, then retreat to the bottom half when those honeycombs are collected.

The Ivry brothers point out that by being able to look into the hive without opening it, users can gauge the readiness of the honeycombs without actually going in and lifting them out – so the bees are less stressed. Additionally, the round design is claimed to replicate the shape of natural beehives, plus it allows debris to roll to the very bottom where the bees can push it out of either of the two entrances/exits.

With its cover in place, the Ivry-B is weatherproof
The Ivry-B is being offered in the form of a kit that users should be able to easily assemble without any tools. A pledge of US$425 will get you one, assuming everything works out – the planned retail price is $550.

There's more information in the video below.

🎬🌟 Ivry-B Crowdfunding Campaign Film - A Window to the World of Bees 🌟🎬

Sources: Indiegogo, Ivry-B

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

