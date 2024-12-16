Handy gadget gives spray paint cans a dual-laser sighting system

It can be tricky, keeping a spray paint can at that Goldilocks not-too-close/not-too-far distance from the surface being painted. The Laser Focus Sprayer is made to take the guesswork out of doing so, by putting a dual-laser sighting system on any can.

You know how it is.

If you hold the can too close to the surface, the paint will drip. If you hold it too far away, you'll waste paint in the form of overspray – plus the painting job will be messier and take longer than necessary.

That's why the instructions on most spray paint cans advise holding the can anywhere from 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) away from the surface. The problem is, it's difficult to measure that distance in the first place, and to maintain it as you proceed to paint.

Well, that's where the Laser Focus Sprayer comes in. It's made by Chinese 3D printer manufacturer XTryFun, and is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

The Laser Focus Sprayer is claimed to tip the scales at 100 grams (3.5 oz)

XTryFun

The nylon/ABS-bodied device simply slides onto a third-party spray paint can from the back, so the can's nozzle is facing forward. Pressing a button on top of the Sprayer then causes its two 10-milliwatt red lasers to illuminate, projecting two points of light onto the surface that's about to be painted.

Because those lasers are angled inward, the closer the can is moved to the surface, the closer their points get to one another. When the can reaches the "ideal" distance of 25 cm (9.8 in), the two points converge into one. If the can continues to be moved closer – thus getting too close – the points separate back into two.

The lasers remain on as the user paints, although they can be manually shut off simply by pressing the button again. Power is supplied by two AA batteries, which should reportedly be good for over 100 hours of runtime.

As a fairly big added bonus, a hand lever on the Sprayer is utilized to press the can's plunger cap for the user, so they don't have to directly press that wobbly, messy cap themselves. As XTryFun points out, "Even girls with long nails don't have to worry about touching the spray paint."

Assuming the Laser Focus Sprayer reaches production, a pledge of US$39 will get you one – the planned retail price is $149. The device is demonstrated in the video below.

Potential buyers might also be interested in the successfully Kickstarted BullseyeBore Core. Installed on a third-party power drill, it's equipped with two green lasers which form perfectly aligned concentric circles on the drilling surface, but only as long as the drill is being held straight.

Laser Focus Sprayer｜Precision Painting With Every Spray

Source: Kickstarter

