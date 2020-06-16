© 2020 New Atlas
Around The Home

M1 Caliber takes the tape measure and pencil out of sawing

By Ben Coxworth
June 16, 2020
M1 Caliber takes the tape meas...
The M1 Caliber is currently on Kickstarter
The M1 Caliber is currently on Kickstarter
View 3 Images
Its makers state that the M1 Caliber is accurate to +/- 0.5 mm
1/3
Its makers state that the M1 Caliber is accurate to +/- 0.5 mm
The M1 Caliber is made mainly of polycarbonate and glass-filled nylon
2/3
The M1 Caliber is made mainly of polycarbonate and glass-filled nylon
The M1 Caliber is currently on Kickstarter
3/3
The M1 Caliber is currently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 3 images

Ordinarily, when you're cutting lengths of a material, you measure each piece with a tape measure then mark the cut point with a pencil before sawing. With the new M1 Caliber tool, however, neither of those tasks are necessary.

Created by Boston-based Reekon Tools, the device is simply clamped onto an existing saw fence – or for that matter, onto any flat surface less than 7 mm thick. Users then start by lining up the end of the piece of lumber, pipe or other building material with the saw blade, and zeroing the M1's backlit LCD numerical display.

As the material is subsequently pushed along the saw fence toward the blade, it slides beneath the M1's spring-arm-mounted friction wheel, causing it to rotate. Those rotations are translated into precise measurements, which are displayed in either metric or imperial units. After each cut is made, the user just re-zeros the counter and pushes through the next piece.

Its makers state that the M1 Caliber is accurate to +/- 0.5 mm
Its makers state that the M1 Caliber is accurate to +/- 0.5 mm

The device reportedly offers better accuracy and higher resolution than a tape measure, plus it can be set to compensate for the thickness of different saw blades. Additionally, along with plain ol' straight cuts, it can measure for angled and beveled cuts. It's claimed to be compatible with most miter, band and chop saws.

Should you be interested, the M1 Caliber is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$89 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $149.99.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Source: Kickstarter

M1 Caliber | A Better Way to Measure

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Around The HomeKickstarterMeasuredConstruction
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More