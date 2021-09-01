MB&F's oddball Orb clock is inspired by eyes and beetle wings

Known for their sense of whimsy, MB&F and L’Epée 1839 have released another playful clock that looks like it's half timepiece and half puzzle. At first glance, the Orb looks like a huge enameled eye, but opening the four beetle-like wings provides some versatile display options.

Taking inspiration from both the optical and the Coleoptera, the Orb is dominated by four curved metal panels machined from a single block of aluminum to resemble the elytra or wing cases of a beetle. When closed they make the clock resemble an eye sitting on an anti-roll saucer, with the clock display playing the part of the iris and pupil.

The Orb in black MB&F

The panels are held closed by magnets and are coated in kiln-fired enamel. When open, the panels can serve as a stand to display the clock in a variety of poses. Closed, it measures 17 x 17 cm (7 x 7 in) and opened 24 x 30 cm (10 x 12 in). It weighs in at 1.9 kg (4.2 lb).

Inside the clockwork is a L’Epée 1839 hour-striking movement with a manual, eight-day power reserve made out of palladium-plated brass and stainless steel. The 300-component, 17-jewel, 18,000-bph (2.5-Hz) caliber runs on twin barrels and incorporates the Incabloc shock protection system. The chimes strike the hour and pressing the button on the side of the clock repeats the sound.

The Orb is available in a limited run of 50 units in a choice of black or white lacquer finish. One will set you back a cool CHF28,500 (US$31,000).

Source: MB&F