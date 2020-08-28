MB&F's otherworldly Trinity clock takes a trip through time

MB&F and Swiss clockmaker L'Epee 1839 have released their 13th collaboration in the form of the Trinity clock. A follow-on to the partner's 2019 T-Rex, the Trinity is another futuristic, minimalist mechanical desk clock that mixes innovation and whimsy in a design that's definitely going to be noticed.

Looking like some kind of biomechanical water strider, the Trinity clock stands suspended on three thin legs of plated brass with a body made of cast acrylic shields. Above the body are three arm-like stalks bearing three insect-eye spheres made of precision lens-quality mineral glass shaped to tolerances of within 10 microns. These give the timepiece the appearance of a creature that can see a full 360-degrees at once, but they have a practical purpose.

Trinity's "eye" work as magnifiers MB&F

MB&F says each of the glass "eyes" is a magnifier for the numerals on the dial on the top of the body. This dial is made up of two concentric, rotating disks with the inner disk showing minutes in increments of 15 and the outer the hours in numerals from 1 to 12, which are too small to be seen easily with the naked eye, hence the built-in spherical lenses. There are three sections of these because the dial makes one revolution every 36 hours, so there are three sets of hours and minutes.

The Trinity stands about 26 cm (10.2 in) high and has a diameter of around 30 cm (11.8 in). The body is made up of 95 parts and weighs approximately 2.6 kg (5.7 lb). Inside the stylized body is the L’Epée 1839 in-house designed and manufactured 21-jewel, manually wound and set movement composed of 182 components, which runs at 18,000 vph (2.5Hz), has an eight-day power reserve and incorporates the Incabloc shock protection system.

The MB&F Trinity is available in three limited editions of 50 units each in neon blue, neon green, and neon red. No price has been released yet, but guessing based on past – and equally quirky – MB&F offerings you won't be getting any change from $20K.

MB&F + L'Epée 1839 present TRINITY

Source: MB&F