"I created MB&F to do what I believe in, making three-dimensional sculptural kinetic art pieces that give the time," says Büsser. "I was creating for myself, which is the only way we could have made all these crazy and audacious pieces over the years. But at some point there came a desire to create something for the women in my family. I've been surrounded by their influence all my life, so I gave myself the challenge to do something for them."