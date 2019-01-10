MB&F winds up HM6 series with Final Edition watchView gallery - 9 images
One of the more unusual watch series has come to an end with MB&F's release of its aptly named Horological Machine No. 6 (HM6) Final Edition wrist watch. The last in a line that was introduced in 2014 and saw such haute horological oddities as the Space Pirate, the Sapphire Vision, and the Alien Nation, the stainless steel Final Edition comes in a limited run of eight units.
MB&F is notorious for its mixing of playful out-of-this-world designs with some serious mechanical work under the bonnet. Like its predecessors, the Final Edition looks more like a spacecraft than a watch and the use of stainless steel for the 52-mm case and blue color motif on the platinum oscillating weight, numerals, and markings only accentuates this.
In the HM6 manner, the hours and minutes are displayed under sapphire domes perpendicular to the case and are run by conical gears. Meanwhile, the automatic, bespoke, 68-jewel caliber and its 475 components are protected from overwinding and other stresses by air resistance from two turbines, to increase its longevity.
Another feature is the watch's flying tourbillon, which is under its own dome with a retractable shield to protect the revolving cage's lubricants from the damaging effects of ultraviolet light as it helps to protect the mechanism's accuracy. This blends in with the case's biomorphic curves to create a distinctive retro-modernist feel. According to MB&F, this is the second tourbillon made by the company and the first flying tourbillon.
The Final Edition has a 72-hour power reserve and a frequency of 2.5 Hz (18,000 bph). The stainless steel case is made of 85 parts, has nine domed sapphires and one flat one for the reverse, and it is water resistant to 30 m (90 ft, 4 ATM). The strap with matching steel buckle is made of alligator hide.
Counting the Final Edition's limited run of eight, the total number of HM6 watches comes to 100 units. The Final Edition is available for US$215,000.
