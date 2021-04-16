Suction-cup-packin' lamp sticks it to darkness

Sometimes there are places in a home that could really use a ceiling or wall light, but that it isn't worth hard-wiring one into. Well, that's where the German-made, suction-mounted Neozoon lamp is designed to come in.

Created by Munich-based product designer Lukas Heintschel, the Neozoon consists of an aerospace-grade aluminum body that houses the electronics, a 3D-printed polyamide handle, and a translucent medical-grade silicone suction cup. To use it, you pretty much just stick it to a flat, smooth surface, then press its power button to turn it on.

Its LEDs put out a combined 180 lumens at the maximum output level, in a warm color temperature of 2,500 degrees Kelvin. At that level, its 2,400-mAh/3.7V lithium-polymer battery should provide about six hours of lighting per 3-hour USB charge. That said, users can dim it to a lower output simply by holding their finger on the power button. At its lowest intensity, it should run for approximately 12 hours per charge.

The German word "neozoon" describes an animal living outside of its normal habitat Neozoon

According to Heintschel, the Neozoon sticks best to surfaces such as glass and steel, potentially staying attached vertically or horizontally for months at a time – it can be removed by hooking a fingernail beneath the edge of its suction cup, and pulling. If it does fall off prematurely, its impact-resistant construction should help protect it from damage.

As far as physical dimensions go, the lamp measures 15 cm wide by 9.5 cm tall (5.9 by 3.7 inches) and weighs about 200 g (7 oz). It has a claimed suction power of 2,000 Newtons.

Should you be interested, the Neozoon is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €95 (about US$110) will get you one, when and if it reaches production – the planned retail price is €180 ($214).

The Neozoon is demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, Neozoon