World's first ePaper InkPoster displays art in vivid color

Digital reader outfit PocketBook has designed what's billed as the world's first ePaper color poster/art display, and has partnered with E Ink and Sharp to bring it to life. The InkPoster comes in three sizes and employs two screen technologies.

Just like a conventional framed print you might hang on a wall, the InkPoster ePaper unit doesn't require any power to display its onscreen visuals – unless the user opts to change an image, which is the only time the InkPoster will dip into its built-in battery reserve. That could mean months, perhaps even a year, between top-ups, together with cable-free mounting.

The color ePaper technology used in the poster-sized display is called Spectra 6, and was introduced by E Ink in April 2023 as a platform "to provide a truly print quality replacement for any paper sign." It supports a display resolution of up to 200 pixels per inch, and features "an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm." Heat isn't produced during operation and there are no blue light emissions.

PocketBook has curated thousands of art images for wireless transfer to the InkPoster displays via a mobile app PocketBook

Spectra 6 is used for all three ePaper art displays, but the 28.5-inch model also sports Sharp's IZGO backplane technology – the former delivering "vivid full-color performance" while the latter enables faster image updates. All versions are housed in an aluminum frame and can function in landscape or portrait orientation.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are included, and PocketBook says that "an unparalleled collection of art" has been curated by a team of art consultants. This library is available for display via a companion mobile app, which also allows for digital photographs to be displayed on the InkPoster.

The 28.5-inch InkPoster combines E Ink's Spectra 6 ePaper with Sharp's IGZO backplane technology PocketBook

The 13.3-inch model is aimed at "intimate interiors" and boasts 1,200 x 1,600 resolution at 150 pixels per inch (PPI), plus a 14,000-mAh battery. The price tag for this one is US$599.

The dual-technology 28.5-inch flavor sports a 2,160 x 3,060 display resolution at 132 PPI and is powered by a 20,000-mAh battery. This one is intended for both personal and professional spaces, and is also the most expensive of the bunch at $2,400.

Destined for large rooms, the 31.5-inch version at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a PPI of 94 also comes with a 20,000-mAh battery and will remove $1,700 from your bank account.

All prices are subject to change ahead of product launch later in the year. If you're visiting CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, you can see what's on offer for yourself at Booth 21442 in the Convention Center's Central Hall.

Source: PocketBook