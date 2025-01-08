© 2025 New Atlas
Around The Home

World's first ePaper InkPoster displays art in vivid color

By Paul Ridden
January 08, 2025
World's first ePaper InkPoster displays art in vivid color
"InkPoster is a true game-changer, combining unparalleled sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced paper-like technology to revolutionize art displays"
"InkPoster is a true game-changer, combining unparalleled sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced paper-like technology to revolutionize art displays"
View 6 Images
"InkPoster is a true game-changer, combining unparalleled sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced paper-like technology to revolutionize art displays"
1/6
"InkPoster is a true game-changer, combining unparalleled sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced paper-like technology to revolutionize art displays"
The InkPoster was designed by PocketBook, in collaboration with E Ink and Sharp
2/6
The InkPoster was designed by PocketBook, in collaboration with E Ink and Sharp
Like all three InkPoster displays, the 13.3-inch model consumes zero power for static images
3/6
Like all three InkPoster displays, the 13.3-inch model consumes zero power for static images
The 28.5-inch InkPoster combines E Ink's Spectra 6 ePaper with Sharp's IGZO backplane technology
4/6
The 28.5-inch InkPoster combines E Ink's Spectra 6 ePaper with Sharp's IGZO backplane technology
PocketBook has curated thousands of art images for wireless transfer to the InkPoster displays via a mobile app
5/6
PocketBook has curated thousands of art images for wireless transfer to the InkPoster displays via a mobile app
The Lithium-ion Polymer battery in each InkPoster could only need charging once per year
6/6
The Lithium-ion Polymer battery in each InkPoster could only need charging once per year
View gallery - 6 images

Digital reader outfit PocketBook has designed what's billed as the world's first ePaper color poster/art display, and has partnered with E Ink and Sharp to bring it to life. The InkPoster comes in three sizes and employs two screen technologies.

Just like a conventional framed print you might hang on a wall, the InkPoster ePaper unit doesn't require any power to display its onscreen visuals – unless the user opts to change an image, which is the only time the InkPoster will dip into its built-in battery reserve. That could mean months, perhaps even a year, between top-ups, together with cable-free mounting.

The color ePaper technology used in the poster-sized display is called Spectra 6, and was introduced by E Ink in April 2023 as a platform "to provide a truly print quality replacement for any paper sign." It supports a display resolution of up to 200 pixels per inch, and features "an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm." Heat isn't produced during operation and there are no blue light emissions.

PocketBook has curated thousands of art images for wireless transfer to the InkPoster displays via a mobile app
PocketBook has curated thousands of art images for wireless transfer to the InkPoster displays via a mobile app

Spectra 6 is used for all three ePaper art displays, but the 28.5-inch model also sports Sharp's IZGO backplane technology – the former delivering "vivid full-color performance" while the latter enables faster image updates. All versions are housed in an aluminum frame and can function in landscape or portrait orientation.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are included, and PocketBook says that "an unparalleled collection of art" has been curated by a team of art consultants. This library is available for display via a companion mobile app, which also allows for digital photographs to be displayed on the InkPoster.

The 28.5-inch InkPoster combines E Ink's Spectra 6 ePaper with Sharp's IGZO backplane technology
The 28.5-inch InkPoster combines E Ink's Spectra 6 ePaper with Sharp's IGZO backplane technology

The 13.3-inch model is aimed at "intimate interiors" and boasts 1,200 x 1,600 resolution at 150 pixels per inch (PPI), plus a 14,000-mAh battery. The price tag for this one is US$599.

The dual-technology 28.5-inch flavor sports a 2,160 x 3,060 display resolution at 132 PPI and is powered by a 20,000-mAh battery. This one is intended for both personal and professional spaces, and is also the most expensive of the bunch at $2,400.

Destined for large rooms, the 31.5-inch version at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a PPI of 94 also comes with a 20,000-mAh battery and will remove $1,700 from your bank account.

All prices are subject to change ahead of product launch later in the year. If you're visiting CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, you can see what's on offer for yourself at Booth 21442 in the Convention Center's Central Hall.

Source: PocketBook

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Around The HomeE-InkArtDisplayE-PaperCES 2025
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!