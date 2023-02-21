© 2023 New Atlas
Pro-Ject gets in the groove to help clean your vinyl records

By Paul Ridden
February 21, 2023
Pro-Ject gets in the groove to help clean your vinyl records
The VC-E2 and VC-S3 record cleaning machines feature a new cabinet design, a handy magnetic clamp, better components and a pre-mixed cleaning solution
The VC-E2 and VC-S3 record cleaning machines feature a new cabinet design, a handy magnetic clamp, better components and a pre-mixed cleaning solution
The VC-E2 and VC-S3 record cleaning machines feature a new cabinet design, a handy magnetic clamp, better components and a pre-mixed cleaning solution
The VC-E2 and VC-S3 record cleaning machines feature a new cabinet design, a handy magnetic clamp, better components and a pre-mixed cleaning solution
The VC-E2 sucks the dirt off the surface of a vinyl record in just one or two rotations
The VC-E2 sucks the dirt off the surface of a vinyl record in just one or two rotations
The magnetic clamp keeps the label safe while the whole record vacuum arm removes cleaning solution and dirt
The magnetic clamp keeps the label safe while the whole record vacuum arm removes cleaning solution and dirt
The VC-S3 record cleaning machine comes with a 2.5-liter waste tank, though Pro-Ject reckons that since the new Wash It 2 cleaning solution evaporates inside, the container may never need emptying
The VC-S3 record cleaning machine comes with a 2.5-liter waste tank, though Pro-Ject reckons that since the new Wash It 2 cleaning solution evaporates inside, the container may never need emptying
The VC-S3 record cleaning machine features a new vacuum motor with aluminum mounting pads and cataphoretic surface treatment
The VC-S3 record cleaning machine features a new vacuum motor with aluminum mounting pads and cataphoretic surface treatment
The return of vinyl records to a listener's daily dose of music may have prompted legacy album spinners to dust off some attic classics. Folks looking to remove accumulated gunk from the grooves will be interested to learn that Austria's Pro-Ject has launched two new cleaning machines.

Though a fiber brush should be enough to remove surface dust from a vinyl record, grime that's made its home in the grooves might prove more resistant to eviction – resulting in occasional pops and clicks if you're lucky, or causing the stylus to dance across the album if you're not.

Earlier this month, Rekkord Audio launched a whole surface suction machine called the RCM that cleans a side at a time using non-alcoholic fluid and a vacuum arm. Fellow Austrian firm Pro-Ject has been selling such boxy devices for years, and has now updated two of its models.

The only appreciable difference between the newcomers is their size. The VC-E2 is home to a 0.5-liter tank, measures 310 x 266 x 210 mm (12.2 x 10.4 x 8.2 in) and weighs in at 6.5 kg (14.3 lb) while the VC-S3 features a 2-liter tank and comes in at 415 x 325 x 272 mm (16.3 x 12.7 x 10.8 in) and tips the scales at 8 kg (17.6 lb).

The magnetic clamp keeps the label safe while the whole record vacuum arm removes cleaning solution and dirt
The magnetic clamp keeps the label safe while the whole record vacuum arm removes cleaning solution and dirt

They each benefit from a nifty magnetic clamp that protects the label during the cleaning cycle, instead of having to screw down the clamp as before. Once the vinyl record is secured to the machine's turntable, the user applies a thin coating of newly improved Wash It 2 cleaning solution to the upper surface with the supplied brush, moves the vacuum arm into position and powers on motor and vacuum.

The turntable can rotate clockwise or anti-clockwise at 30 rpm and the system sucks the fluid and dirt off the surface in one or two disc rotations, leaving no residue behind. Pro-Ject says that the waste tank in either model may never need emptying as the supplied eco-friendly, non-alcoholic cleaning solution will evaporate in the container. The VC-E2 has been treated to an improved vacuum outlet while the VC-S3 gains a new vacuum motor for more suction power. Both include a new self-adhesive vacuum arm strip for better cleaning.

The new record cleaning machines are on their way to Pro-Ject dealers this month, with the VC-E2 priced at €450 (about US$480) and the VC-S3 retailing for €699 (US$745).

Product pages: VC-E2, VC-S3

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

