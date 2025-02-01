Color E-Ink picture frame updates room art with a tap

Walls in many homes play host to art prints or family photos, but refreshing your collection can be a pain. Thanks to a nifty tap-to-print feature and color ePaper technology, the Reflection Frame updates imagery in seconds and is easy on the eyes.

A new addition to the family, noteworthy achievements, a freshly decorated room or just getting tired of the same old faces or scenes as you wander around the home. These are all good reasons to take down old framed prints or photos and replace them with something more in tune with your current mood.

But that will likely involve buying fresh new works or ordering upsized imagery. Then removing the backs of frames, mounting the replacement visuals (and possibly breaking out the craft knife to crop to size) and then replacing the back and hanging. Only to find that your new eyeball pleaser is wonky so you have to start over.

The Reflection Frame doesn't rely on Wi-Fi or cloud services to refresh its screen image, photos or art from a smartphone are loaded in over Bluetooth via a NFC tap Creative Design Worx/Kickstarter

The Reflection Frame simplifies the process through a subscription-free companion app. The user opens the app and chooses an image from the handset's gallery, then taps the phone to the Reflection Frame and NFC initiatives a Bluetooth LE connection between devices. The image is then reproduced on the 13.3-inch E-Ink display a few seconds later.

The display leverages Spectra 6 color ePaper technology, which was launched in April 2023 and geared towards in-store advertising and digital signage applications. As well as an "enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color algorithm," the display offers a resolution of 1,600 x 1,200 pixels and up to 200 ppi. Like a regular frame, this device doesn't include front lighting or backlighting, so won't glow in the dark but will need ambient light to shine.

The matte E-Ink display is mounted within a black or silver frame, and users can swap out the surround for a "magnetic mat" of a different pastel hue if desired. You don't need to run an ugly power cord to the Frame, but you will need to occasionally plug in for a recharge. The internal battery is reported to cater for 3,000 image updates per charge, or up to 2 years between top-ups. The whole shebang is said to weigh around 2.4 lb (1.1 kg).

Magnetic "mats" can change the look of the Reflection Frame to taste Creative Design Worx/Kickstarter

Startup Creative Design Worx initially started the development journey with a black and white E-Ink prototype, but switched to Spectra 6 when it became available. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to fund production, where pledges start at US$249, which includes two magnetic mats.

Of course, backing crowdfunding campaigns is not without risk – it's not the same as buying from an established retailer. Assuming all goes smoothly for this already funded project, shipping is estimated to start from April. The video below has more.

Reflection Frame - Your Next Digital Photo Print

Source: Kickstarter