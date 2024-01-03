Samsung's latest robot vacuum cleaner steams away stubborn stains

Though we're still waiting for full-throttle robot servants to help around the home, we can at least employ automated vacuum cleaners to keep floors looking fresh. Samsung is steaming into CES 2024 to offer a first look at a brand new robovac and mop.

Samsung introduced a new 3D sensor and AI processing power to its Jet Bot range back in 2021, to help it identify objects as it roams around the living space and decide whether to get up close or navigate a wider path around them.

This AI Object Recognition system has been given a boost for 2024, with the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo now able to categorize mapped areas in the home – such as a living room or kitchen – and suggest zones that it should avoid, like a bathroom, porch or entrance, for example.

The algorithms can also detect stains during its cleaning cycle, and prompt the round rover to return to the Clean Station charging base to heat up the mop pads with high-temperature steam and water before returning to the location of the stain. The robovac then spins up the mops at 170 RPM to "actively scrub off even hardened stains."

The Cleaning Station is also where the mop pads are washed and dried between jobs, and where the Jet Bot dumps the contents of its dust bin. The automated cleaning solution also comes with an AI Floor Detect feature to lift the mops out of the way when moving from hard floors to carpets – or even drop them off at the Cleaning Station to prevent cross contamination – and increase the suction power for high-pile carpets.

And that's about all we know for the moment, though we suspect that proud householders will need to pay quite a premium for this steamy updated model. Visitors to CES 2024 in Las Vegas next week can get a first look at the Bespoke Jet Combo – which Samsung notes is still in development, so all features are subject to change ahead of release.

Source: Samsung