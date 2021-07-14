© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

Sony helps set the mood with lantern speaker that flickers like a candle

By Paul Ridden
July 14, 2021
Sony helps set the mood with l...
The LSPX-S3 not only brings flickering light to the porch party, but also throws out 360-degree tunes from a Bluetooth-paired music source
The LSPX-S3 not only brings flickering light to the porch party, but also throws out 360-degree tunes from a Bluetooth-paired music source
View 6 Images
The LSPX-S3's internal battery offers up to eight hours of per-charge music and lighting
1/6
The LSPX-S3's internal battery offers up to eight hours of per-charge music and lighting
The LSPX-S3 can help set the mood indoors or out, plugged into a wall socket or on battery power
2/6
The LSPX-S3 can help set the mood indoors or out, plugged into a wall socket or on battery power
The LSPX-S3 serves up streamed music and mood lighting
3/6
The LSPX-S3 serves up streamed music and mood lighting
The LSPX-S3 not only brings flickering light to the porch party, but also throws out 360-degree tunes from a Bluetooth-paired music source
4/6
The LSPX-S3 not only brings flickering light to the porch party, but also throws out 360-degree tunes from a Bluetooth-paired music source
The LED in the glass tweeter tube has 32 levels of adjustable brightness
5/6
The LED in the glass tweeter tube has 32 levels of adjustable brightness
The satin silver base is home to a mid-range driver and passive bass radiator
6/6
The satin silver base is home to a mid-range driver and passive bass radiator
View gallery - 6 images

Subdued lighting and the right choice of tunes can help set a relaxing tone for the porch party or campout, but instead of having to break out separate devices, Sony has launched a portable lamp/speaker hybrid that offers 360-degree sound and puts out a candle-like glow.

"The LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment," said Sony's VP of Home Entertainment and Sound, Daisuke Kawaguchi. "With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality."

The base of the unit is home to a 46-mm mid-range driver and an optimized passive radiator, while three actuators attached to the glass tube up top essentially make for a glass tweeter.

The glass cylinder also rocks a LED light at its base that can be adjusted over 32 brightness levels via a touch sensor to the rear, but there's also a special mode that sees it flicker like a candle. And if you're in the mood to party, there's even a setting for syncing a gentle pulse to the beat of the music.

The LSPX-S3 can help set the mood indoors or out, plugged into a wall socket or on battery power
The LSPX-S3 can help set the mood indoors or out, plugged into a wall socket or on battery power

Users pair a music source such as a smartphone with the LSPX-S3 over Bluetooth 5.0, and there's support for high resolution streaming courtesy of the LDAC codec. Each speaker can act as left or right audio channels in a connected stereo pair, or listeners can sync music and lighting on multiple units with Party Connect. Sony's Music Center app can also be used for remote operation, and to set a sleep timer.

Though the lamp/speaker can be powered via a wall socket over USB-C, it benefits from a built-in battery for up to eight hours of per-charge portable use.

As the name might suggest, the LSPX-S3 is Sony's third outing for a lantern speaker, with previous versions appearing in 2016 and 2019 and costing US$799 and $499, respectively. This third generation model is the cheapest yet, though still carries a high price tag of $349.99. Those looking for a less pricey alternative might want to consider the result of a partnership between Ikea and Sonos, the $190 Symfonisk Wi-Fi table lamp.

Product page: LSPX-S3

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Around The HomeSpeakersBluetooth SpeakersLampSony
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!