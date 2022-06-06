Toyota applies its EV tech to O-Uchi Kyuden home battery system

It was back in 2015 that Tesla unveiled its Powerwall battery energy storage system for the home. Well, Toyota has now announced its similar O-Uchi Kyuden System, which can draw power from EVs.

Incorporating technology developed for the automaker's electric vehicles, the system has a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh.

Installed on the outside of the home, it can be charged either from the municipal grid, a third-party set of solar panels, or the battery of the user's own EV. It's designed both for everyday use, and as an emergency power source during outages. People in particularly cold climates should be aware, however, that is has an operational ambient temperature range of -20 ºC to 45 ºC (-4 ºF to 113 ºF).

A diagram of the O-Uchi Kyuden System Toyota

Utilizing an accompanying iOS/Android app, users can check its charge level, adjust its output, or switch between different power sources. The lithium battery pack itself measures 1,142 x 341 x 432 mm (44.9 x 13.2 x 17 in) and weighs 142 kg (313 lb). An EV adapter and a hybrid power conditioner add a combined extra 42 kg (93 lb) to the latter figure.

The O-Uchi Kyuden System will initially be available only in Japan, with sales to home builders and construction companies slated to begin in August. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Source: Toyota

