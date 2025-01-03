Universal coffee maker automatically brews a cuppa with nearly any pod

If you enjoy your coffee from a capsule, this new machine might be a worthwhile upgrade to your morning routine. The HiBrew H6 promises to make perfect cups of coffee from a wide range of pods by automatically recognizing which type you've dropped into it, and adjusting its settings accordingly.

That means you can use Nespresso, DG, K-Cup, and ESE pods, as well as your own ground coffee, and enjoy a cup with just the press of one button. The company's made a bunch of well-liked coffee machines over the past seven years, and has just launched its latest offering over on Kickstarter at a heavily discounted price of US$189.

While a few other coffee machines work with pods from different brands, this might well be the first to automatically figure out the right parameters for each one. And for aficionados with specific tastes, there's always the option to key in your own settings and save them to the machine.

The H6 supports Nespresso, DG, K-Cup, and ESE pods, as well as ground coffee HiBrew

The compact H6 gets a bunch of practical features, including a 20-bar (290-psi) high-pressure extraction system for flavorful brewing, and dual NTC and PID temperature control components to make your coffee exactly as hot as you like.

That makes the H6 perfect for experimenting with different flavors and brands, as well as for making a variety of coffees to suit everyone in your household or small office.

The H6 fits a 0.4-gallon (1.5 L) water tank in its compact body, and can fill up travel mugs up to 5.5 inches (140 mm) tall HiBrew

There's also a cold brew option that uses a separate delivery pipe at 25 ºC (77 ºF), a scheduling system that lets you set your coffee to be made up to 24 hours in advance, support for travel mugs up to 5.5 inches (140 mm) tall, and a volume setting to brew mugs ranging from 20 ml (0.7 oz) to 360 ml (12.2 oz).

The H6 has an independent pipe delivery system for cold brews HiBrew

When it's time to clean up, the H6's steam draining and self-descaling features can go to work, so you don't have to get your hands dirty. You can also detach the 1.5-liter (0.4-gallon) water tank as well as the drip tray to wash them out.

HiBrew is currently offering the H6 at a 37% discount from its retail price of $299, which brings it down to $189. At that price, it's a whole lot cheaper than a multi-capsule capable machine like the $280 Gourmia GCM5000. There's also a combo deal that includes the sleek G5 coffee grinder, which typically goes for $170; both can be had together for $329.

The H6 features a dead-simple control system as well as options to personalize your brews HiBrew

HiBrew ships worldwide, and should begin delivering orders for the H6 beginning February – assuming everything goes according to plan. You can learn more about this model and order your own on its Kickstarter page.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

H6 Coffee Maker: Brew Coffee Just the Way You Like

Sources: Kickstarter, HiBrew