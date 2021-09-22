© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

Volerian packs its flapping-wing VTOL tech into a room fan

By Ben Coxworth
September 22, 2021
Volerian packs its flapping-wi...
The Volerian Room Fan is presently on Indiegogo
The Volerian Room Fan is presently on Indiegogo
View 1 Image
The Volerian Room Fan is presently on Indiegogo
1/1
The Volerian Room Fan is presently on Indiegogo

Back in 2018, we heard how UK startup Volerian was planning to build a VTOL aircraft with a unique flapping-wing propulsion system. Although we've yet to see a functioning model of that vehicle, the company has now incorporated the technology into what it claims is a better room fan.

The aircraft version of the system consists of a series of long, skinny louvre-like wings, which are housed inside precisely shaped ducts. Driven by cams on a rotating shaft, those wings flap back and forth between the walls of those ducts, not unlike the tails of fish. The resulting thrust is directed by a series of secondary fixed wings, located farther down each duct.

Instead of trying for an energy-hungry VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft right off the bat, Volerian is now aiming at initially incorporating the setup into a wing-in-ground-effect vehicle. Flying above the surface of the water on a cushion of air, the craft is intended to be "a high-speed alternative to conventional sea-going ferries."

In order to fund production of the vehicle, the company has brought its Volerian Room Fan to crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The device works on the same basic principle as the aircraft system, with camshaft-driven flapping wings in the back, and non-flapping airflow-channeling wings in front. In the case of the fan, though, the angle of those front wings can be manually adjusted to direct the airflow to the left or right. Additionally, the entire fan can be tilted up and down on its base if needed.

According to Volerian, its fan is far more energy-efficient than most conventional spinning-blade fans – plans call for the production version to use no more electricity than a regular fan, yet deliver about twice the airflow. It's also said to be quieter than other fans, plus people or pets won't be injured if they happen to touch its flapping wings.

Should you be interested, a pledge of £240 (about US$327) is required for one Volerian Room Fan – assuming they reach production, that is. The planned retail price is £320 ($436).

You can see and hear one of the prototypes in action, in the video below.

Informal video with aluminium cased fan and background noise

Sources: Indiegogo, Volerian

Tags

Around The HomeVTOLFan coolingWingsIndiegogo
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!