Wheel Driver aims to put a ratcheting tool in your pocket

Ratcheting tools certainly make it easier to tighten and loosen stiff bolts and whatnot, but they're not always that easy to stuff in a pocket or clip to a belt. That's why the compact Wheel Driver "luxury palm ratchet" was created.

Manufactured by Spanish tool company Micaton Ergonomics, the Wheel Driver does indeed look like a miniature car wheel. It has an aluminum central body with multiple titanium bits stored inside, and a tire-like rubber grip ring going around the outside.

To utilize it, users start by placing one end of its bit-holder shaft in a receptacle in the center of the wheel – one of the bits goes on the other end of that shaft. From there, it's just a matter of hand-twisting the wheel back and forth.

Depending on which direction its 72-tooth ratcheting mechanism is set to (via a switch on the back), this action will either tighten or loosen whatever the bit is engaging.

The Wheel Driver in action Micaton Ergonomics



According to Micaton, the Wheel Driver can deliver over 22 Nm (16 ft lb) of torque, and has a 5-degree ratcheting arc.

The basic kit comes with six bits plus a magnetic screw holder, while the full set includes another 10 bits. Both are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$39 will get you the former, and $59 will get you the latter.

Source: Kickstarter

