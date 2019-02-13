The Art of Building photography contest celebrates construction from all anglesView gallery - 14 images
Each year, the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) calls on photographers, professional and amateur alike, to submit images of the built environment for its annual Art of Building photography competition. The winner of the 2018 event has been announced, selected from finalists showcasing a stunning array of architecture captured from all kinds of interesting angles.
Thousands of photos were submitted, which were then looked over by a jury with an eye out for images that inspire appreciation for the built environment. The panel whittled these down to 12 finalists, which were revealed in December and then put to the public to vote for a winner.
Among those to make the cut is a magnificent spiraling staircase shot from the bottom looking up, a confetti-colored house in the Netherlands and a black and white capture of the curvaceous Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, (pictured below) by starchitect Zaha Hadid.
But not all the images are of completed buildings. Take, for example, the below drone shot in St Petersburg, Russia of the sun setting over what is set to become the tallest skyscraper in Europe.
But claiming the most public votes and top honors for the 2018 competition was the incredible shot below taken inside Westfield World Trade Center in New York on an iPhone 7. "This spectacular architectural design fascinated me," said Yi Cherne Juang, the photographer behind the lens, who earned a cash prize of £3,500 (US$4,500) for her trouble.
To see all of the finalists from the 2018 Art of Building competition, have a flick through our gallery.
Source: Chartered Institute of Building
