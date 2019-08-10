The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission is the first US attempt to return a sample of an asteroid to Earth. Launched on September 8, 2016 atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 411 from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida, it arrived at Bennu on December 3, 2018 and went into orbit around the asteroid 28 days later. It has achieved the closest orbit yet of an asteroid, coming to within 1.6 km (1 mi) as it carries out a detailed survey of the surface.