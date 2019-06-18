"We already knew that inflammatory Th2 cells played a role in asthma, but only now do we see how great that influence is," says Martijn Nawijn, senior author of the study. "In normal people, all kinds of cells communicate with each other in order to keep the airways functioning well. But in asthma patients, almost all of those interactions are lost. Instead of a network of interactions, in asthma the inflammatory cells seem to completely dominate the communication in the airways."