As if developing a world-beating hypercar and futuristic, show-stopping concept car isn't enough, Aston Martin has also been busying itself designing a cutting-edge submarine. Last year, the company teamed with Triton Submarines on a submersible with sports car levels of performance and styling. At the time, details and specifications were limited, but now that the design phase has given way to the production phase, Aston and Triton have a few numbers to share.



Aston Martin and Triton announced today that they've officially finalized the design of Project Neptune sub and commenced production of the first of a very select number of models. The two companies have been working hard to create just the right balance of hydrodynamics, style and interior luxury to properly reflect the values of each badge. In short, they've given a solid, reliable Triton submersible a big dose of Aston Martin performance and prettiness.

"The exterior design of Project Neptune owes a lot to the pursuit of performance," says Aston Martin EVP and chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "As with the Aston Martin Valkyrie, we have afforded as much attention to the hydrodynamics of the underside as we have the visible surfaces. Some of that detail may never be seen, but its effect will certainly be felt."



Well, maybe not felt in a way comparable to a blisteringly fast hypercar holding tight on a track corner – the Neptune will top out at just over 5 knots (5.7 mph/9.2 km/h) Still, that's faster than the 3-knot (3.5-mph/5.6-km/h) top speed of other Triton three-person subs, and the parties also promise that the Neptune will have four times the accelerative capability of the three-person Triton 3300/3. The Neptune's 1,640-ft (500-m) maximum dive depth puts it more in the class of the lighter, smaller Triton 1650/3, however.

There's still no word on the powertrain behind the Neptune, but today's announcement does mention increased power. The two aforementioned three-person Tritons use a quartet of 5-hp (3.7-kW) thrusters hooked to a 30-kWh battery pack for up to 12 hours of endurance.

Below the acrylic canopy, the very Aston-esque interior puts the two passengers and single pilot in the lap of luxury with hand-stitched leather seats and carbon fiber trim.

"The interior is quintessentially Aston Martin – a luxurious mix of hand-stitched leather and high-performance carbon fiber, assembled without obstructing the panoramic sight-lines that Triton submersibles are famous for," says Triton CTO John Ramsay.



Aston Martin's in-house design team has developed three styling specifications, each offering a combination of colors and trim selected to accentuate the vessel's mix of sporting, luxury and maritime qualities. The company's bespoke customization arm Q by Aston Martin will work with buyers toward personalizing their undersea machines.