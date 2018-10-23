Asus goes big with 15-inch ChromebookView gallery - 5 images
Most Chromebooks come with 11-inch, 13-inch or 14-inch screens, which is fine for working when out and about. But if you're sat at a desk all day, a bigger screen would be good. Asus has launched the Chromebook C523, which features a comfortable 15.6-inch display.
The 15.6-inch NanoEdge display can be had in 1,366 x 768 resolution – the same as the 11.6 and 14 inch Chromebooks that Asus also announced today – or 1,920 x 1080, the latter with optional multi-point touch.
Inside, the C523 features a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 or quad-core Pentium N4200 processor and Intel HD 500 graphics, supported by 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Naturally, the device runs the Chrome OS and is designed for online working, with Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi ticking the wireless technologies boxes.
Above the display is a HD webcam for video chats, there are two USB-C and two USB 3.1 (Type A) ports to each side, a microSD card slot and a full-size chiclet keyboard inbetween. A 38 Wh Lithium-polymer battery is reported good for up to 10 hours of usage per charge.
The 15.6-inch C523 carries a suggested retail price of US$269, which is cheaper than Acer's similarly-sized Chromebook 15. The 11.6-inch C223 and the 14-inch C423 Chromebooks share much of their feature sets with the C523, and are priced at $229 and $269, respectively.
Product page: Chromebook C523
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more