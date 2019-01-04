The clamshell C204 is available in non-touch or touch-enabled configurations, both at 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution but the former having 220 nit brightness and the latter offering 250 nit. The C214 comes touch-enabled only, but buyers can opt for Wacom EMR support or not. Both C214 options have 250 nit brightness and rock a 360 degree hinge that allows for laptop, tent, display and tablet modes.