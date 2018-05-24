Asus goes toe-to-toe with Acer for G-Sync HDR gaming monitor
At CES 2017, Nividia promised that its G-Sync technology would be making its way to UHD HDR gaming monitors from the likes of Acer and Asus. Acer's Predator X27 finally went up for pre-order earlier in the week, and now Asus has announced its contender for the money's-no-object gamer – the ROG Swift PG27UQ.
The company's gaming division, the Republic of Gamers, says that the 27-inch G-Sync HDR gaming monitor won't be available until late June, after the Predator X27 is expected to land on store shelves. Other than that small detail, almost everything else is pretty much the same.
The Swift PG27UQ monitor has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution panel, boasts a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz via DisplayPort 1.4 connection or 60 Hz over HDMI, 178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles, a 4 ms response time and 1,000 nits peak brightness. It offers 1,000:1 contrast as standard, which is bumped to 20,000:1 when HDR is activated. And it sports 384 zones of dynamic local dimming.
Asus does say that its monitor will be the first and only one to have DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Launched last year by VESA, the open DisplayHDR standard is built around a suite of specification and performance tiers to test for luminance, color gamut, bit depth, response time and so on. Asus takes the top tier, which should result in crisp, bright and true-to-life colorful gaming.
Aura Sync lighting technology will also synchronize with compatible gaming components and peripherals to ensure fluid, cohesive and immersive light effects.
The Asus ROG PG27UQ gaming monitor carries a suggested retail price of US$1,999.99 – the same as Acer's Predator X27.
Product page: PG27UQ
