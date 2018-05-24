Asus does say that its monitor will be the first and only one to have DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Launched last year by VESA, the open DisplayHDR standard is built around a suite of specification and performance tiers to test for luminance, color gamut, bit depth, response time and so on. Asus takes the top tier, which should result in crisp, bright and true-to-life colorful gaming.

